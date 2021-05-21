Pro bike: Sam Boardman's L39ION of LA Specialized Tarmac

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) If Tom Pidcock has a major result this year, and it’s looking like he very well might, racing cyclocross may become all but a prerequisite for succeeding in the classics. He’s the latest ’cross rider to show impressive strength on the road, following the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert, who seem to control every race these days. The young Brit is now racing aboard Pinarello’s jack-of-all-trades race bike, the Dogma F12, which has seen success in all types of races, including grand tours. It’s certainly one of the more visually interesting bikes in the peloton, with no shortage of curved tube shapes, and it delivers an elite ride quality. Tom’s bike, painted in the blue- and red-livery of his team, comes equipped with a Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels.