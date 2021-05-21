newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Pro bike: Sam Boardman's L39ION of LA Specialized Tarmac

By Ryan Simonovich
bikeperfect.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL39ION of Los Angeles is known as a road cycling team, but this weekend some of its riders will line up for a little gravel race action. Sam Boardman looks to be bringing a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 to the Gravel Locos event in Texas. Boardman's Tarmac features a custom...

www.bikeperfect.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake Calipers#Dirt Bikes#Road Cycling#Road Racing#Disc Brakes#Top Line#La Specialized Tarmac#Gravel Locos#Sram Red#The Quarq Red Axs Direct#Dt Swiss Arc#Dicut Db Saddle#Quarq Red Axs#Wahoo Elemnt Roam Bottle#Best Gravel Bikes#S Works Romin Tires#Wheels#Shimano Dura Ace Pedals#Shimano Dura Ace Saddle#Riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
BicyclesBikeRadar

Boardman SLR 9.4 AXS crowned Road Bike of the Year 2021

Last month, we revealed our 2021 Trail and Enduro Bike of the Year winners. Now it’s time to swap trails for tarmac, and celebrate all things road (with some multi-terrain gravel riding thrown in the mix, of course). That’s right, it’s time to announce our Road Bike of the Year…...
CyclingVelo News

Gallery: Peter Sagan’s Giro d’Italia Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Once Peter Sagan gets everything dialed on his bikes, he doesn’t like to change them. Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 10 aboard his #1 bike, a new Specialized S-Works SL7, and in his team’s fleet is his #1 bike from last year’s Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, now served as his primary back-up bike. Most top WorldTour riders have three bikes on hand during major races.
San Clemente, CAsan-clemente.org

Bike Safety Rodeo Special Event

Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department and San Clemente Police Services host free event focusing on bicycle safety for all ages. 5/7/2021…San Clemente, California… The City of San Clemente Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with Orange County Sheriff's Department, is hosting a bike safety rodeo on May 26, 2021, 3-5 p.m. at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park (987 Avenida Vista Hermosa). San Clemente City Council has proclaimed May as Bike Month and is encouraging all residents to focus on bicycle safety and the benefits of bike riding.
Carspelotonmagazine.com

3 Slick Pro Bikes

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) If Tom Pidcock has a major result this year, and it’s looking like he very well might, racing cyclocross may become all but a prerequisite for succeeding in the classics. He’s the latest ’cross rider to show impressive strength on the road, following the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert, who seem to control every race these days. The young Brit is now racing aboard Pinarello’s jack-of-all-trades race bike, the Dogma F12, which has seen success in all types of races, including grand tours. It’s certainly one of the more visually interesting bikes in the peloton, with no shortage of curved tube shapes, and it delivers an elite ride quality. Tom’s bike, painted in the blue- and red-livery of his team, comes equipped with a Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

L39ION of Los Angeles up against stacked field at Grasshopper gravel series

Tyler Williams and 2019 US national U23 road champion Lance Haidet will represent a strong L39ION of Los Angeles team at this weekend’s Grasshopper Huffmaster Hopper in California. The latest in the Grasshopper Series will see 500 competitors line up for the 89-mile race with Geoff Kabush, Kateřina Nash and Flavia Oliveira also set to headline the event.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Boardman ADV 9.0 review

Superb go anywhere machine that represents the best value in gravel, bar none. Boardman was an early adopter of the gravel genre. The original ADV was a triple-butted aluminium machine with mountain bike-derived 650b wheels and an attitude that was all about getting rough and ready in the dirt. This...
Cyclingtri247.com

Pro Bike: The MCipollini NKTT 2021 of Simone Mitchell

Simone Mitchell burst on to the pro-triathlete long-distance scene when she won her debut pro race at the popular IRONMAN Wales in 2019. However, it had been Mitchell’s superb result at IRONMAN Lanzarote 2018 that first brought her to the attention of many where she finished second overall, including the pro athletes, whilst racing as an age-grouper!
Bicycleshypebeast.com

Specialized Is Redefining Mountain Biking With the Turbo Kenevo SL

Combining the handling and suspension of its popular Enduro bike with its state-of-the-art Turbo SL motor, Specialized has introduced its latest and most innovative trail e-bike to-date: the Kenevo SL. Delivering up to 240 watts, the new MTB model boasts Specialized’s Turbo Super Light system that gives riders that extra...
Bicyclesbikeperfect.com

Pro bike: Geoff Kabush's gravel-gobbling Open MIN.D

In recent weeks Geoff Kabush has been in Utah and Colorado, riding the White Rim and Kokopelli trails on his gravel bike. In a smart marketing ploy, he has teased pictures of what appears to be a new Fox 32 AX gravel fork on the front of his bike, but there are no official details on that yet.
Bicyclesgearjunkie.com

Give a Bike, Get a Bike: Check Out The Pro’s Closet Trade-In Program

Trade up your ride for a brand-new Giant or Liv mountain bike through the shop’s online program. The Pro’s Closet — a Colorado-based online preowned bike and gear shop — teamed up with Giant and Liv Cycling to create its first used trade-in program. And it’s a program that both companies hope will make bike upgrades easier and more affordable.
BicyclesBikeRadar

SL7 Pro Sram vs. Rose X-Lite Six Disc Sram

I am right before purchasing a new road bike, but cannot decide which one to choose. I want something as good for climbs (with discs) as I can get. I have option to get Rose X-Lite Disc with Sram Force for 5400€ (+ 500€ power meter) or SL7 Pro with Sram 1x for 6400€ (with power meter included).
Bicyclessingletrackworld.com

Bike Shortages Stop Demo Events

Not only does the current shortage of bikes make it hard to buy a bike – it’s also making it harder to try one out. Outerbike, a major bike expo event in the USA, has had to cancel the first four scheduled events for the year, leaving it with only two dates remaining: way out there in October. Events planned for Killington, Vermont (July), Crested Butte, Colorado (August), Duluth, Minnesota (August), and South Lake Tahoe, California (September) have all had to be cancelled due to a lack of demo bikes.
Sportscyclingweekly.com

Suplest Crosscountry Pro gravel shoes review

Although the “Crossountry” moniker may have echoes of mountain biking, efficient power transfer through stiff soles and ease of movement off the bike are both qualities which can be fully appreciated by gravel riders. The Suplest’s Crosscountry Pro gravel cycling shoes sit at the top of the Swiss brand’s range...
Yogabarbend.com

ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22 Review

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. If you’re on the hunt for an exercise bike with an array of bonus features, the ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22 should be a top contender, bringing the studio experience to your home at a reasonable cost.