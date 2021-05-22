newsbreak-logo
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody Development Authority offers $160K loan to Village restaurants complex

By Sammie Purcell
reporternewspapers.net
 3 days ago

Dunwoody’s Development Authority agreed to issue a $160,000 forgivable loan to a new entertainment complex in the Dunwoody Village at its May 20 meeting. The entertainment complex – which would include five new restaurants and a concert stage area – would be located at an empty courtyard in Dunwoody Village, a shopping and retail center at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway. The courtyard in question is next to a Fresh Market at 5515 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

