Dunwoody Development Authority offers $160K loan to Village restaurants complex

An approved change to Dunwoody’s Planned Development (PD) district will allow for some developers to apply to the zoning district with smaller projects. At its May 10 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved a change to the PD district, a special zoning district that allows for developments that might otherwise not fit the city’s zoning code. To apply for the PD district, developers are required to have an Overall Development Plan (ODP) already in place. The ODP would override any conflicts with the city’s zoning code.