Dunwoody Development Authority offers $160K loan to Village restaurants complex
Dunwoody’s Development Authority agreed to issue a $160,000 forgivable loan to a new entertainment complex in the Dunwoody Village at its May 20 meeting. The entertainment complex – which would include five new restaurants and a concert stage area – would be located at an empty courtyard in Dunwoody Village, a shopping and retail center at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway. The courtyard in question is next to a Fresh Market at 5515 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.reporternewspapers.net