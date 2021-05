Hudson – Steven F. Arenstrup, 69, of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 2, 2021. Steve leaves behind his wife Ada May Arenstrup (Coates), his two children, daughter Wendy (Arenstrup) Augun and her significant other, Tony Bairos of Berlin, MA, his son, Doug Arenstrup of Hudson and his significant other, his grandchildren, Lily and Jake Augun of Berlin, MA, his brother Richard Arenstrup and his significant other Donna Walker of Marston Mills, MA and Longboat Key, FL, his companion dog, Sam, and their other family dog, Monkey. Steve was predeceased by his parents Frederick & Edith (Dauphine) Arenstrup.