From hiring issues to operating at 100 percent capacity starting May 16, culinary pros share their takes on what’s good and bad right now. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Okay, it might not be the best of times, but at least it isn’t 2020. As restaurants look toward summer 2021, there are reasons to be hopeful and nervous about what’s to come. We asked six restaurant owners how they’re feeling right now. Here are their takes on good, the bad, and the inability to hire.