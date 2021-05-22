Houston Police Officers Kill Gunman

Houston (AP) – Police in Houston say officers fatally shot a man who approached them during a traffic stop, then pulled a gun and opened fire. Assistant Police Chief James Jones says officers had stopped a pickup truck for speeding early Friday and the driver said he was fleeing gunfire from someone in a car shooting at another vehicle on a roadway. Jones says another man then walked up to officers and began talking before pulling a gun and opening fire. Jones says officers returned fire, killing the man. No names were released. Jones says investigators are trying to determine if the dead man was involved in the initial shooting.