Alaskan Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have been vocal over the past few weeks about the urgent need to address Canada’s cruise ship ban and we finally have something to cheer about. The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act unanimously passed the United States Senate on Thursday and it could mean that cruises will be able to bypass Canadian ports on Alaskan cruises this summer. The bill will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives for approval and will need to be signed by President Joe Biden before it goes into effect.