When my wife and I moved to the Bay Area nine years ago, I knew little about climate change science. I was focused on moving, retiring, and fixing an old house that was not built for winter living. Our propane boiler failed on day one and estimates for replacement were close to $10,000 for my radiant system. It seemed high and I looked around for alternatives. I found a plumber in Ashland that had experience in ground-source heat pumps and was able to get an install done for about the same money as a propane unit after tax breaks.