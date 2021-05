The final Saturday practice would commence with Stroll first out joined by Vettel both on the hard tyre. Schumacher and Mazepin were next out with Schumacher on the medium and Mazepin on the soft. Both Aston Martins with pit after single laps. A 1m:23.026 from Schumacher. Hamilton would join in using the hard tyre as Mazepin set a 1m:24.955. A spin from Schumacher but he would recover and continue while Hamilton would pit. A 1m:22.777 from Schumacher as he continued his run. With ten minutes completed more drivers would come out for their first runs including Ocon, Alonso, both Alfa Romeos and Bottas amongst them. Tsunoda was now quickest with a 1m:20.987 with Raikkonen fourth.