New Iberia Police Department officers fired at but did not strike a fleeing suspect while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana State Police investigators said. Investigators determined New Iberia officers were contacted around 1:15 p.m. about a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the intersection of Center and Dale streets. After arrival, an officer knocked on the driver’s side window and attempted to awaken the man as another officer moved a patrol unit in front of his vehicle, Louisiana State Police public affairs officer Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.