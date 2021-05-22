LEGO Architecture 21056 Taj Mahal listed on LEGO.com
The latest addition to the LEGO Architecture theme, 21056 Taj Mahal, is now listed on the official online store ahead of its release, revealing a gallery of official images. Following its reveal, and our own full review, LEGO Architecture 21056 Taj Mahal has been added to LEGO.com in preparation for release day on June 1. 10289 Bird of Paradise, which was announced on the same day, was added much sooner to the official online store. You can check out our review of that set here.www.brickfanatics.com