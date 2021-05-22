FREE PODCAST 5/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Crews vs. Big E vs. Owens vs. Sami for IC Title, more Reigns Bloodline Drama, live callers & emails (166 min)
PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including Apollo Crews defending the Intercontinental Title against Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bianca Belair, a "Parade of Champions," and Aleister Black attacks Big E, and a lot of excitement over WWE announcing tour dates again.