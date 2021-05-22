FREE PODCAST 5/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Crews vs. Big E vs. Owens vs. Sami for IC Title, more Reigns Bloodline Drama, live callers & emails (166 min)

Kevin Owens was once again robbed of the opportunity to jump off a pirate ship during this year's WrestleMania 37. The saga involving Owens and the stunt started last year when he decided that, regardless of what match he'd have at WrestleMania 36, he wanted to jump off the pirate ship parked at one end of Raymond James Stadium. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing WWE to shunt WrestleMania into the empty WWE Performance Center and Owens to give up on the idea. But then another opportunity presented itself when WrestleMania 37 was moved to Raymond James Stadium. Owens even reminded fans about the idea when the stage for the show was revealed, featuring an even larger pirate ship design.