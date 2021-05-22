newsbreak-logo
NHL

Ryan Lomberg Brings Florida Panthers Closer vs Tampa Bay Lightning

By Nick Mancini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Three of the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning has come and gone. One of the most unlikely of heroes has brought the Panthers a breath of fresh air. With under six minutes left in the first overtime, Ryan Lomberg scored a breakaway to secure the victory. Securing the Florida Panthers’ first playoff win in years. Now that the Panthers were able to secure a win, behind enemy lines no less, the series is long from over. Especially after two crushing defeats in Game’s One and Two against Tampa Bay. Now, bringing the series within one game after Thursday night’s overtime win, both teams know that this series has only just begun.

