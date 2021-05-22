newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

VIP AUDIO 5/21 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Crews vs. Big E vs. Owens vs. Sami for IC Title, a “Parade of Champions,” Dominik vs. Roode, Corbin vs. Nakamura, Boogs debuts on SD, more (24 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn for IC Title, a “Parade of Champions,” Dominik Mysterio vs. Robert Roode, Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Boogs makes his Smackdown debut, Aleister Black interferes in the main event, Seth Rollins attacks Cesaro, and more.

www.pwtorch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Baron Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Ic Title#Sd#Pwtorch#Apollo Crews#Wade Keller Hotline#Show Summary#Spotlighted Podcast Alert#Audio#Main Event#Reviews#Boogs Debuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Says He’s Not Done With Roman Reigns, Ari Sterling Reacts To 205 Live Debut

WWE.com recently posted a gallery of never-before-seen photos of Asuka. During today’s edition of Talking Smack, Kevin Owens told Paul Heyman that he wasn’t done with Roman Reigns and would be coming after him for the Universal Championship if Cesaro doesn’t beat him at WrestleMania: Backlash. You can check out a clip from the segment below:
WWEgivemesport.com

Five challengers for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Head of The Table made The Leader of The “Yes!” Movement pass out to the Guillotine, banishing Bryan from the Blue Brand. With Daniel now in his past, who should step up and challenge...
WWEf4wonline.com

Fatal four-way IC title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown

Apollo Crews' next Intercontinental title defense is set -- but it won't be taking place at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has announced that Crews will defend his Intercontinental title against Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a fatal four-way match on SmackDown next Friday. It will be the first SmackDown episode following this Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.
WWEComicBook

Why Didn't Kevin Owens Get to Jump Off the Pirate Ship at WrestleMania 37?

Kevin Owens was once again robbed of the opportunity to jump off a pirate ship during this year's WrestleMania 37. The saga involving Owens and the stunt started last year when he decided that, regardless of what match he'd have at WrestleMania 36, he wanted to jump off the pirate ship parked at one end of Raymond James Stadium. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing WWE to shunt WrestleMania into the empty WWE Performance Center and Owens to give up on the idea. But then another opportunity presented itself when WrestleMania 37 was moved to Raymond James Stadium. Owens even reminded fans about the idea when the stage for the show was revealed, featuring an even larger pirate ship design.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 4/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-1-16) WWE Payback Post-Show including Reigns vs. Styles, Jericho vs. Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Natalya, KO vs. Sami, Miz vs. Cesaro (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 1, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the Payback PPV Post-Game Show with live calls and emails breaking down a claimed “New Era” for WWE with Roman Reigns vs. A.J. Styles in the main event, plus Chris Jericho vs. Dean Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Natalya, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Miz vs. Cesaro, and more.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jim Johnston Reveals The Last Theme Song He Wrote For WWE

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston has revealed the last theme song he wrote that was used by WWE was for Baron Corbin. Johnston worked for WWE for 35 years before being let go by the company in 2017. The iconic composer wrote legendary themes for the likes of The Undertaker and Steve Austin.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review: 5.7.21

It’s time for a special show with a Throwback edition of Smackdown. I’m not sure what that is going to entail but we are going to be seeing at least the old logo. I can’t imagine we’ll be seeing the big fist just due to logistics, but a few cameos should be in order as well. Let’s get to it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Steve Maclin Explains Knights Of The Lone Wolf Plans, Vince McMahon Meetings

It looked like Baron Corbin was getting a fresh coat of paint in late 2020, but it wasn't to be. Corbin's creative direction has been halted as of press time, but that was looking to be the case well ahead of that. He was given the former Forgotten Sons duo of Steve Cutler (now Steve Maclin) and Wesley Blake, both of whom have since been released. However, before that, it was months of not being used for the new Knights of the Lone Wolf. Speaking to Fightful, Maclin looked back at the process of trying to get back on television after some controversial tweets from former partner Jaxson Ryker caught he and Blake heat for no fault of their own.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Kevin Owens Tells Fan He Would Jump Off the SmackDown Fist If It Returns, Latest A&E Previews

– As previously noted, WWE has announced that the May 7 episode of SmackDown will be a special Throwback Edition on the FOX Network. This led to fans wanting to see a return of the old SmackDown set that featured the giant fist. A fan on Twitter later asked if he’d jump off such a setup on the Throwback Edition of SmackDown, and Owens said yes. You can view that exchange below.