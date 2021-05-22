VIP AUDIO 5/21 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Crews vs. Big E vs. Owens vs. Sami for IC Title, a “Parade of Champions,” Dominik vs. Roode, Corbin vs. Nakamura, Boogs debuts on SD, more (24 min)

It looked like Baron Corbin was getting a fresh coat of paint in late 2020, but it wasn't to be. Corbin's creative direction has been halted as of press time, but that was looking to be the case well ahead of that. He was given the former Forgotten Sons duo of Steve Cutler (now Steve Maclin) and Wesley Blake, both of whom have since been released. However, before that, it was months of not being used for the new Knights of the Lone Wolf. Speaking to Fightful, Maclin looked back at the process of trying to get back on television after some controversial tweets from former partner Jaxson Ryker caught he and Blake heat for no fault of their own.