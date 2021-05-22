VIP AUDIO 5/21 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Crews vs. Big E vs. Owens vs. Sami for IC Title, a “Parade of Champions,” Dominik vs. Roode, Corbin vs. Nakamura, Boogs debuts on SD, more (24 min)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn for IC Title, a “Parade of Champions,” Dominik Mysterio vs. Robert Roode, Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Boogs makes his Smackdown debut, Aleister Black interferes in the main event, Seth Rollins attacks Cesaro, and more.www.pwtorch.com