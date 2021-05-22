New York Islanders Need Semyon Varlamov to Step up His Game

Through three games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, one thing is for sure: the New York Islanders’ goaltending needs to be much better. Through the regular season, the islanders had one of the best one-two punches in the league. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin backstopped the Islanders to the fourth seed in the East Division. At times that duo had the Islanders atop the division. However, that success has not translated into postseason success. And while the Islanders won Game 1 in overtime because of Sorokin’s play, but ever since the goaltending change back to Varlamov, the Islanders have not been getting the timely save. If the Islanders want to level the series in Game 4 on Saturday, they need better goaltending. Or else this could be a real short series.