Lexi Kilfoyl Bounces Back For Career Outing Against ASU

Athlon Sports predicted the first, second, third and fourth preseason All-SEC teams and, to the surprise of no one, Alabama led the conference in selections with 16. Trailing the Saban led squad with 15 is Georgia, and after that is Texas A&M and LSU with nine. Of the sixteen players selected, the Tide feature five players selected for the first team, six on the second team, four on the third team and one on the fourth team.