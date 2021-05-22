SailGP teams up with GoPro to bring fans ever closer to the high-speed action and drama in Season 2
GoPro will join SailGP - the sport's pinnacle league - as its official on-board action camera provider for Season 2, which kicked off in Bermuda last month. Using the cutting-edge technology that GoPro is renowned for, millions of viewers around the world will be glued to their screens to experience the adrenaline-fueled action on board each of the eight identical, supercharged F50 foiling catamarans and witness the sport's best athletes who pilot them.www.yachtsandyachting.com