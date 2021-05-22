SailGP teams up with GoPro to bring fans ever closer to the high-speed action and drama in Season 2

As streaming services continued to dominate the television landscape, many networks are pivoting some of their traditional cable shows to streamers in an attempt to court new audiences. One of these is CBS, which is moving its shows SEAL Team and Clarice to Paramount+ for their new seasons. Deadline reports that SEAL Team "will kick off its fifth season on CBS next fall and air its first several episodes — likely four — on the broadcast network before migrating to Paramount+. Freshman Clarice‘s second season will stream exclusively on Paramount+."