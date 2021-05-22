Clyden 50th Anniversary

Bon Appétit Bourbonnais grand prize winners announced. Bourbonnais, IL – February 12th through April 4th, the Village of Bourbonnais invited all to dine local during Bon Appétit Bourbonnais. 323 participants found the new restaurant support and rebate event appetizing. A total of $37,566.91 was spent at 42 Village of Bourbonnais food-based establishments. Each qualifying rebate application was eligible to receive a personalized $10 Visa® Reward Card along with one entry into the grand prize drawing. Winners were announced via Facebook Live on Friday, April 30th with the help of John Keigher and Lisa Ravesloot from the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to the following grand prize winners: