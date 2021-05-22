newsbreak-logo
Kankakee County, IL

Clyden 50th Anniversary

By Taylor Leddin
Kankakee Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail Clyden and Cindi Wilcox-Clyden, of St. Anne, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. They were married May 27, 1971, in St. Joseph, Mich. The couple has six children: Stacie Clyden-Powers (Bill Powers), of Herscher; Sara (Rory) Mulcahy, of L’Erable; Joshua (Emily) Clyden, of Momence; Whitney (Chris) Williams, of St. Anne; Naomi (Justin) Lamarr, of Bourbonnais; and Noah (Jessica) Clyden, of Bourbonnais. They also have 22 grandchildren.

