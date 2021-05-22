Floppy Disks, Trackballs and Netscape: A Look Back At All the Outdated Technology From the First ‘Mission: Impossible’

This year we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1996 film Mission: Impossible, which marks not only the release of a great film that spawned an incredible franchise, but a turning point in the career of Tom Cruise. The actor is now known as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and while he burst onto the scene in the 80s with performances in films like Risky Business, Top Gun, and Rain Man, by the time the 90s hit the Hollywood landscape was changing, and Cruise was in danger of being usurped by Hollywood’s hot new star: CG visual effects. But by making his producing debut on Mission: Impossible and taking a stronger hand in the creative side of filmmaking, Cruise ensured his own success for years to come – in ways both for good and for ill.