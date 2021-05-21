newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Guardant Health to License IP to Foundation Medicine for $25M, Royalties Under Settlement Agreement

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Guardant Health will non-exclusively license its digital sequencing technology patents to Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine for $25 million plus royalties on future sales of Foundation's liquid biopsy products, settling patent lawsuits filed by Guardant against Foundation. In a May 17 filing with the US Securities and Exchange...

www.genomeweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Patent Litigation#Patent Lawsuits#Securities#Guardant Health#Roche#Foundation Medicine#Foundationone#Sale#Ceo#Execution#Hearing#Cdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dicerna Announces Boehringer Ingelheim's Acceptance Of Candidate For Development Under RNAi Research Collaboration And License Agreement

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has accepted a GalXC™ RNAi candidate for advancement under the existing agreement between the companies for the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. Referred to as DCR-LIV2, the compound will be investigated for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a chronic liver disease for which there are no approved therapeutic interventions. Acceptance of DCR-LIV2 as a development candidate triggered a single-digit multimillion USD preclinical milestone payment to Dicerna, which the Company expects to receive in the second quarter of 2021.
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

NGM Bio’s NASH drug fails in Phase 2; focus shifts to Merck-partnered programs

An experimental NGM Biopharmaceuticals treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, the fatty liver disease more commonly referred to as NASH, has failed in clinical testing, a surprising result considering that an earlier mid-stage study showed statistically significant patient improvement on several measures of the disease. Given the clinical trial failure, NGM said...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bausch Health (BHC) Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be sold to investors at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, are expected to be used to fund the Company's offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses. If, following the consummation of the Tender Offer, any of the 2024 Notes remain outstanding, the Company will use the remaining net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to redeem such 2024 Notes (the "Redemption").
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Announces Boehringer Ingelheim's Acceptance of Candidate for Development Under RNAi Research Collaboration and License Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has accepted a GalXCâ„¢ RNAi candidate for advancement under the existing agreement between the companies for the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. Referred to as DCR-LIV2, the compound will be investigated for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a chronic liver disease for which there are no approved therapeutic interventions. Acceptance of DCR-LIV2 as a development candidate triggered a single-digit multimillion USD preclinical milestone payment to Dicerna, which the Company expects to receive in the second quarter of 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Addex to Participate at the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2021 "“ Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer,"¯will participate at the virtual Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference on May 26th, 2021 (09:00 "“ 16:30 EDT)
Industryjournaltranscript.com

Alvotech HF Files A Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Seeking To Invalidate A Plethora Patents For Arthritis Drug – Humira And End Its Monopolistic Tactics

Alvotech Hf seeks to invalidate dozens of patents held by AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) for an arthritis drug – Humira, and approached the court in the US for help. According to the lawsuit filed by Alvotech, AbbVie obtained several patents with dubious validity for Humira. The company alleges the patent for Humira expired in 2016. Alvotech says AbbVie is using its patents to crush the competition and maintain a monopoly. AbbVie won 130 patents for Humira through dubious means. Some of them are valid until 2034.
Medical & Biotechbirminghamnews.net

Nascent Biotech and BioRay Pharmaceutical Announce $5,000,000 Exclusive License Agreement for Development and Commercialization of Nascent's Pritumumab

TAIZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA & SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) and BioRay Pharmaceutical Ltd., today announced that Nascent Biotech ('Nascent' or the 'Company') has entered into a license agreement (the 'Agreement') with BioRay Pharmaceutical Co Ltd ('BioRay'), thereby granting to BioRay exclusive rights to commercialize Nascent's monoclonal antibody, Pritumumab, in international markets, excluding North America and Central America.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

ParkerVision Secures Patent License and Settlement Agreement with Buffalo, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), a leading developer of radio frequency technologies used in advanced wireless solutions, announced today that it has successfully resolved its patent infringement litigation against Buffalo, Inc. on mutually-agreeable and confidential terms including a patent license. Buffalo, Inc., of Nagoya, Japan ('Buffalo') manufactures and sells computer related products.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Glaukos Expands Its PRESERFLO™ MicroShunt Relationship With Santen Via New License Agreement

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) - Get Report, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that it has entered into a new development and commercialization license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen) for the PRESERFLO™ MicroShunt (development code: DE-128), superseding the previous collaboration and distribution agreements between the two parties.
HealthBusiness Insider

The Chopra Foundation and MindMed Enter Into Letter of Intent to Partner on the Future of Psychedelic Medicines & Mental Wellbeing

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) ("MindMed" or the "Company"), a leading clinical stage psychedelic medicine company, today announced it has entered into a letter of intent to partner with The Chopra Foundation to educate and build public awareness around the use of psychedelic medicines to treat mental illness, remove outdated stigmas, and ultimately research mental wellbeing approaches that can be used in psychedelic related psychotherapy.
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

HAVN Life Enters into Agreement to Acquire Clinical Stage IP for Development of LSD-Derived API for Cluster Headaches

HAVN Life works towards substantiating a patent application and preclinical work. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the 'Company' or 'HAVN Life'), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire clinical stage intellectual property ('IP') from Bolt Therapeutics (the 'Acquisition').
Herndon, VAVirginia Business

Perspecta, now under Peraton, lands $473.8 million agreement

Will continue work for Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a potential five-year transaction agreement valued at $473.8 million to Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, now part of Herndon-based national security contractor Peraton Inc. The work supports the development of a comprehensive IT system to...
BusinessTimes Union

Clear Imaging Research Signs Patent License Agreement With Samsung

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 16, 2021. Clear Imaging Research, LLC ("Clear Imaging"), an image and video technology research and licensing company, announced that it has signed a worldwide, non-exclusive patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics ("Samsung”), one of the world's leading manufacturers of smartphones, consumer electronics, and imaging technologies. With...
Businesschannele2e.com

Healthcare MSP Acquisition: Medicus IT Buys HITCare

Healthcare-centric MSP Medicus IT (MIT) has completed its latest acquisition, this time buying Health Information Technology Care (HITCare) for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 268 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Headquartered in...