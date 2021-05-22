Listen Up: 5 Incredible Video Game Scores You Might Have Missed

5 Amazing Video Game Music Scores You Might Have Missed. It has been a very long time since the days of chiptune game music, those by now endearingly nostalgic tracks that somehow conjured up a full orchestra out of the most sonically primitive materials. For many years now, game music has often represented the most creative synthesis of a staggering number of musical traditions, fusing traditional classical styles with pop. rock, world music, jazz, and the most daring sonic experiments. Anything goes as long as it serves to heighten the emotional moments, further the action, and define the character. Music for media, and games in particular, has never been more attention-worthy. Quite often, game music can easily stand up as a satisfying listening experience apart from the game it was written for.