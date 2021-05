Give a proud college football program reason to believe, and they will respond 10-fold. Arkansas fans across the country are “calling the Hogs” again after a successful first season on The Hill with head coach Sam Pittman. After suffering through the worst two-year span in program history under former head coach Chad Morris, the longtime offensive line coach gelled the Razorbacks into a competitive SEC squad. Switching back from a conference-only schedule to a full 12-game schedule taking on non-conference opponents, Razorback fans have dreams of bowling fall of 2021.