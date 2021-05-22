Webster’s new village hall plans emerge after tour of new building
The Webster Village Board is moving forward with their plans to convert a former downtown chiropractic office into their new village hall and home for the police department. The board held their regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 12, and immediately met afterword as a public property committee, where they discussed changes and preliminary additions to their new municipal building plans, which are developing for future consideration.www.burnettcountysentinel.com