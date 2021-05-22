Transportation Job Fair Planned For Recruitment Of School Bus Drivers, Monitors And Mechanics. Register in Advance Of The June 7 Job Fair
Lake County Schools is looking for new bus drivers and is planning a Transportation Job Fair on June 7 to find them. Driving assignments begin this summer. The district is down 22 drivers this year and has had to rely on substitute drivers to help fill in the gaps. Additionally, drivers are needed to transport students to an increased number of summer programs and to the new Lake Pointe Academy when it opens in south Lake in the fall.sltablet.com