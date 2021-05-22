Transportation Job Fair Planned For Recruitment Of School Bus Drivers, Monitors And Mechanics. Register in Advance Of The June 7 Job Fair

The city of Clermont receives weekly complaints regarding jet skis and the impact they have on boaters, docks and plant life along the shoreline of Lake Minneola. Clermont has not prohibited beaching behind splash pad, waterfront pavilion or Lake Hiawatha dock area which has caused these areas to become extremely congested with many jet skis beaching, causing hazardous conditions. Though a majority of boat ramps throughout the state do not provide a beaching area, jet ski owners say they need a staging area (a place where items such as coolers, extra fuel, can be loaded). For the city to designate a specific jet ski beaching location, the request would need to go through the DEP, ultimately, a long and costly process.