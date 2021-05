The remaining quotas for the Olympic canoe sprint competition have been filled in Barnaul, Russia, on Friday, where six countries claimed the six places on offer. Olympic hopefuls from across the globe battled it out in the women’s K1 200, K1 500 and C1 200 and the men’s K1 1000, C1 1000, and K1 200 for the last shot at qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (in 2021).