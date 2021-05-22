Interview: Erika de Casier on stage fright, Sensational + finding music by accident

Finding the best electronic dance music is important if you are interested in making music and keeping up with what is happening in the industry. There are a lot of new artists and genres coming up, but not all of them have what it takes to be at the top of their game. The best electronic dance music is made by those that really listen and understand what people like and don’t like when it comes to electronic dance music. The best way to find out who is making the best music out there is to check out their music and see what they have to offer. The best way to do that is to look at their website.