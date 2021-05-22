Interview: Erika de Casier on stage fright, Sensational + finding music by accident
There is an exciting dichotomy in Erika de Casier’s work. On the one hand, it feels comfortingly nostalgic; reminiscent of the silky-smooth flows of noughties RnB and UKG, with bright, zingy harpsichord melodies, breakbeat percussion and deliciously poppy hooks. At the same time her sound is undeniably fresh, forward-facing, and brimming with new ideas. She crafts elaborate and immersive musical backdrops and effortlessly jumps from one genre to another. Early into the first of many national lockdowns, de Casier found some of her freshest ideas coalescing to form her second album; Sensational. It is aptly named.www.gigwise.com