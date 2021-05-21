Introducing My ‘MS Popeye-Spinach Hypothesis’

Habib Yaribeygi, Stephen L Atkin, George E Barreto, Amirhossein Sahebkar. Crocin has been shown to have potent antioxidant properties, but its potential antioxidative effects on testicular tissue during uncontrolled diabetes is unknown. Wistar rats were randomly divided into four separate groups; normal, normal-treated, diabetic and diabetic treated (n = 6 per group). Diabetes was induced by a single intravenous injection of streptozotocin (45 mg/kg). Two treated groups of animals (diabetic and non-diabetic) received Crocin daily for 56 days (40 mg/kg/intraperitoneally). At the end of the 56th day, animals were sacrificed and blood and testicular tissue obtained. The level of nitrate, malondialdehyde, glutathione, and the activities of superoxide dismutase and catalase enzymes were determined. Crocin therapy moderated the increased oxidative stress in testicular tissue induced by diabetes with a significant reduction in nitrate and malondialdehyde, whilst reducing superoxide dismutase and catalase enzyme activities in diabetes (p < 0.001), though glutathione was unaffected. Treatment by Crocin in normal rats also modestly improved parameters of oxidative stress (p < 0.05). Crocin has a protective effect on diabetes induced oxidative stress in testicular tissue in an animal model, though it is unclear if this is a direct antioxidant effect.