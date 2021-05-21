Should Major League Baseball have a mercy rule to avoid 'unwritten rules' disputes?
Home runs off of position players - including Yermín Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox hitting a home run on a 3-0 count against the Minnesota Twins' Willians Astudillo on Monday night and another one Thursday night by the Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle in the ninth inning off of the Baltimore Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson - and games like Thursday's 19-4 rout of the Reds by the Giants at Great American Ball Park have sparked renewed debate about a Major League Baseball mercy rule.www.dispatch.com