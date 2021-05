This article is part of our Betting on Golf series. Following a thrilling second major championship of the year that saw Phil Mickelson become the oldest major winner in history, the PGA Tour moves on to Texas for the final time this season. The Charles Schwab Challenge was the much-anticipated first event of the Tour's restart last season, and although the field won't be nearly as strong this time around, it still features three of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Last year, Daniel Berger (60-1 odds) defeated Collin Morikawa on the first playoff hole to pick up this third PGA Tour victory.