Way Too Early 2021 Mr. Olympia Predictions

By Roger Lockridge
barbend.com
 3 days ago

The 2021 bodybuilding season is still in its infancy — there are almost five months between this writing and the Mr. Olympia contest — but the lineup is taking shape. Two of the spring contests for the Men’s Open have taken place. Justin Rodriguez won in Indianapolis while Nick Walker took home the prestigious New York Pro title. Several contests are set to happen in the spring and summer. Still, between past champions who are forever qualified, up-and-comers who have earned a seat at the table, and perennial contenders with a high chance of returning to the big stage — we’re going to take a shot at predicting the 2021 Mr. Olympia winners.

