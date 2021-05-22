newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

'That '70s Show' Actor Ordered To Stand Trial On Rape Charges, Could Get 45 Years

By Joseph Patrick
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danny Masterson was ordered to stand trial on rape charges stemming from incidents that occurred in 2001 and 2003. He is accused of raping three women but has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Masterson has been out on bail since his June 2020 arrest but is set to appear...

www.ibtimes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Mesereau
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Danny Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#45 Years#Prison#Trial Court#Police Bail#Court Hearing#The Associated Press#Ap#The Church Of Scientology#Scientologists#Rape Charges#Alleged Incidents#Sex#Preliminary Hearing#Claim#Stand#Women#October#Discrepancies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAKTVB

Danny Masterson Ordered to Stand Trial for Alleged Rapes of 3 Women

Actor Danny Masterson has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he raped three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. “I found all three witnesses to be credible and the evidence sufficient to support the charges,” said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who ordered the 45-year-old defendant to report back to her courtroom June 7 for arraignment.
Sex Crimesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Congress & CourtsMonroe Evening News

Judge orders man to trial on murder charges

After two days of testimony a judge decided enough evidence existed to send the defendant in the Camp Lord Willing shooting death, Austin Lucas, 28, to a higher court to face trial. First District Judge Michael C. Brown made the decision Tuesday morning and bond over the charges to circuit...
Sex CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Third Accuser: Danny Masterson Used Scientology Status to Take Advantage

On Thursday, the last of three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom. The woman, identified as N. Trout to the court, described an incident in 2003, where she said she was sexually assaulted by the That ’70s Show actor. The accuser told the court that when Masterson had begun texting her that night, commanding her to come over to his house, she’d chalked up his strange tone to “aggressive” flirting. When she’d shown up, she said, Masterson had surprised her by demanding that she get undressed and get into his hot tub, and then threatened to take off her clothes if she didn’t.
Los Angeles, CAClick2Houston.com

Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

LOS ANGELES – An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her. “You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be taking...
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
Violent CrimesA.V. Club

Kevin Spacey assault lawsuit may be dropped if accuser remains anonymous, judge rules

A federal judge in New York has ruled that an assault and battery lawsuit against Kevin Spacey cannot proceed until one of the accusers—listed in the filings as “C.D.”—drops his anonymity. According to Variety, C.D. has 10 days from the date of the judge’s ruling to refile the $40 million lawsuit under his real name, or else the suit will be dropped. The suit was initially filed last September by C.D., who was joined in the legal action by actor Anthony Rapp—who came forward in 2017 with allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by Spacey when Rapp was just 14 years 0ld. C.D. lodged similar allegations, accusing Spacey of multiple instances of sexual assault and battery when the plaintiff was also 14 years old.
Rosepine, LALake Charles American Press

Rosepine man facing trial on rape charges

The trial of a Rosepine man accused of sexually abusing two juveniles is set to begin on Monday, according to court records. William Ray Weeks, 45, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to court documents. He is set for a jury trial before the Honorable Judge Martha Ann O’Neal in the 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

LAPD investigating T.I. over rape and drugging of women allegations

After nearly a dozen women made accusations against reality couple T.I. and Tiny Harris, the LAPD confirms "there is an active investigation into Clifford Harris," referring to T.I.'s real name. Deadline reports that detectives met with one accuser to discuss her allegations that she was drugged and raped by the couple in 2005. The Harrises attorney responded to the LAPD's investigation, saying: “The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."