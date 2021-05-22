newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

Blinken Confirms The U.S. Is Not Buying Greenland

By Michele Kelemen
boisestatepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump wanted to buy Greenland, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken isn't making that pitch. He was there this week pushing for closer ties, trade, and investment. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org
U.S. Politicswibqam.com

Blinken says U.S. consulting with Israel over Iran nuclear talks

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised on Tuesday continued close consultation with Israel about any potential U.S. return to a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. After talks with Blinken in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped Washington would not sign back on...
U.S. Politicssdjewishworld.com

Blinken pledges U.S. support to rebuild Gaza, prevent return to war

By Jeffrey Heller JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would rally support to rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and Israel. But Blinken made clear that the United States intended to ensure that Hamas, which it regards as a terrorist organisation, did not benefit from the humanitarian aid – a potentially difficult task in an enclave over which it has a strong grip. Blinken began his regional visit in Jerusalem, where he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin…
MinoritiesForeign Policy

Blinken Authorizes U.S. Embassies Worldwide to Display BLM Flags

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has authorized U.S. embassies around the world to fly Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags and banners, according to an internal cable reviewed by Foreign Policy, as part of the administration’s response to the one-year anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd that sparked international outrage and a nationwide reckoning on systemic racism.
U.S. PoliticsJoplin Globe

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

BRUSSELS — The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In what EU leaders have called a brazen “hijacking”...
POTUSMSNBC

US to Greenland: With Trump gone, we're no longer trying to buy you

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Greenland this week after attending a meeting of the Arctic Council in Iceland. The American diplomat said the trip reflected the Biden administration's intention to enhance ties with "our Arctic partners," including Greenland. But because politics in the United States took some...
POTUSNew York Post

US doesn’t want to buy Greenland anymore

The market for buying Greenland just got even colder. The US is no longer looking to buy the country, President Biden’s secretary of state said on Thursday. “I can confirm that’s correct,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a press conference in the Arctic country, according to The Guardian.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Germany confirms U.S. waiver on some Nord Stream 2 sanctions

The United States is waiving sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, Germany said on Wednesday, giving Berlin and Washington three more months to resolve a long-standing row. The stand-off over the completion of the $11 billion venture, led by Russian...
Immigration104.1 WIKY

Blinken, Austin urged to do more to protect Afghans who worked for U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former senior U.S. officials have urged the U.S. secretaries of state and defense to do more to provide visas to Afghans who worked for the United States in Afghanistan before U.S. forces withdraw, according to letters seen by Reuters on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has decided to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Blinken calls Hezbollah 'threat,' U.S. blacklists 7 Lebanese nationals

The United States on Tuesday called on governments worldwide to take action against Lebanon's Iranian-backed militant group Hezbozllah, as the Treasury Department sanctioned seven Lebanese nationals it said were connected to the group and its financial firm, Al-Qard al-Hassan (AQAH). "The threat that Hizballah (Hezbollah) poses to the United States,...
U.S. Politics939theeagle.com

Blinken says U.S. will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

(AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to aid Gaza during a visit to Israel at the start of a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. He said Tuesday the U.S. would work to address the “grave humanitarian situation” in the coastal...
POTUSCNBC

Trump impeachment witness Gordon Sondland sues Mike Pompeo, U.S. for $1.8 million

Gordon Sondland sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. for $1.8 million in reimbursement for legal fees incurred during Trump's first impeachment probe. The lawsuit alleges Pompeo "made a legally binding promise, both individually and on behalf of the Government," to pay Sondland's attorneys' fees after the ambassador was subpoenaed to testify before Congress.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with U.S.-based Permanent Participants in the Arctic Council

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) met today on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial with Alaska-based leaders representing the Arctic Athabaskan Council, Aleut International Association, Gwich’in Council International, and the Inuit Circumpolar Council—four of the Arctic Council’s six permanent participant organizations. The Secretary and Senator Murkowski discussed with the Alaska-based indigenous representatives their views and priorities on issues related to the Arctic and the Arctic Council. The conversation covered a range of topics, from Arctic Council cooperation and U.S.-Canada cross-border issues to sustainable development and the climate crisis, among other issues.