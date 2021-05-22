Blinken Confirms The U.S. Is Not Buying Greenland

By Jeffrey Heller JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would rally support to rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and Israel. But Blinken made clear that the United States intended to ensure that Hamas, which it regards as a terrorist organisation, did not benefit from the humanitarian aid – a potentially difficult task in an enclave over which it has a strong grip. Blinken began his regional visit in Jerusalem, where he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin…