Blinken Confirms The U.S. Is Not Buying Greenland

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) met today on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial with Alaska-based leaders representing the Arctic Athabaskan Council, Aleut International Association, Gwich’in Council International, and the Inuit Circumpolar Council—four of the Arctic Council’s six permanent participant organizations. The Secretary and Senator Murkowski discussed with the Alaska-based indigenous representatives their views and priorities on issues related to the Arctic and the Arctic Council. The conversation covered a range of topics, from Arctic Council cooperation and U.S.-Canada cross-border issues to sustainable development and the climate crisis, among other issues.