Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Nursing Home celebrates Nursing Home Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne County Nursing Home staff and residents recently celebrated Nursing Home Week May 10-14, 2021. This was an opportunity to celebrate the joys of working with the elderly and to enjoy the camaraderie between residents and staff. The theme this year was “Board Games”. Each unit decorated their area like their favorite board game. Residents and staff had fun dressing up each day in the following themes: patriotic day, board game characters, shirts from of a favorite vacation, favorite holiday, and favorite sports team. The activity department staff debuted their new community channel on our Retirement TV service. Residents were able to tune in to this channel to see videos of staff comic shows, videos of a staff relay race, special movies, and a slide show of photos from previous Nursing Home Week celebrations.

