Heritage Square to reopen for season
The Town of Ontario Historical & Landmark Preservation Society has announced that Heritage Square Museum located at Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY (Route 350 North) will reopen for tours on Saturday, June 5 from 1:30 - 4:00 and Sunday, June 6 from 1:30 – 4:00 (last tours start at 3:00). The Museum will be open every weekend through October. Special Events throughout the summer. Come and Walk into Ontario History in its 10 historic buildings. Enjoy the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn and shop in the Gift Shop in the Train Station. Masks and social distancing are requested.waynetimes.com