newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, NY

Heritage Square to reopen for season

waynetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Ontario Historical & Landmark Preservation Society has announced that Heritage Square Museum located at Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY (Route 350 North) will reopen for tours on Saturday, June 5 from 1:30 - 4:00 and Sunday, June 6 from 1:30 – 4:00 (last tours start at 3:00). The Museum will be open every weekend through October. Special Events throughout the summer. Come and Walk into Ontario History in its 10 historic buildings. Enjoy the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn and shop in the Gift Shop in the Train Station. Masks and social distancing are requested.

waynetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Labor Day#Museum Hours#Heritage Square Museum#Town Square#Square Inc#Ontario History#The Gift Shop#Families#Brick Church Corners#October#Tours#Family Tour#Appointment#Sun#Contact Ann Welker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Wayne County, NYWUHF

Bird watchers flock to Montezuma Audubon Center

Savannah, N.Y. — About an hour east of Rochester in Wayne County, the Montezuma Audubon Center is open for guests to enjoy nature and wildlife. Located on hundreds of acres of wetlands north of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refugee, the center is home to approximately 300 species of birds and other animals.
Ontario, NY13 WHAM

Kites take flight over Ontario Beach Park

Rochester, N.Y. – The skies over Ontario Beach Park were decorated Sunday with the sight of kites. The annual Kite Flight was held Sunday afternoon. The event featured plenty of activities – including demonstrations by kite-flying experts. There were also kite-making and other crafting activities for visitors at the park.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Wayne County, NYwaynetimes.com

Wayne Arts to re-open gallery June 5th

On Saturday, June 5th, Wayne Arts will host a Grand Reopening. Despite the COVID shutdown, a lot has been going on a the gallery in preparation for the reopening as well as plans for classes and additional shows throughout 2021. Wayne Arts will reopen with a show and sale of...
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
Belmont, NYhorseracingnation.com

Expanded seating options added for Belmont Stakes

The New York Racing Association Inc. has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with...
PoliticsBloodhorse.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Festival Tickets Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
Ontario, NYwaynepost.com

Ontario Historical Society to hold spring barn sale

The town of Ontario Historical Society will hold its spring barn sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 20-21 and 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at the Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road. Available items include antiques, collectibles, household, tools, furniture, books, records, jewelry, linens and dishes....
Newark, NYFinger Lakes Times

OUTDOORS: Erie Canal fishing featured on NBC Sports Network program

When we hear about angling in the Finger Lakes region, it means the Finger Lakes, the rivers, the streams, Lake Ontario and the embayments. I have fished them all over the decades, and we are certainly fortunate to have these options. In fact, if I may interject a little tourism bragging, every single county in New York state has a place to fish.
Macedon, NYWHEC TV-10

Canal Corp. assessing washout of creek near Erie Canal in Macedon, water drawn as precaution

MACEDON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Canal Corporation is working to fix a washout along the Ganargua Creek in Macedon, Wayne County that happened early Monday morning. New York Power Authority Communications Strategy Manager Shane Mahar told News10NBC there is no risk to public safety, to property, or of flooding, but the waters Erie Canal were drawn down “out of an abundance of caution.”
Wayne, NYwaynepost.com

Arc Wayne’s Erie Shore Laundry now open

The Arc Wayne opened Erie Shore Laundry this past April as a commercial laundry business that employs individuals with and without disabilities. To start, Wayne County Nursing Home is the sole client. The project started after the nursing home approached The Arc Wayne about wanting to switch laundry providers once its contract expired. When asked if the nonprofit would be interested in starting a business to meet these needs, staff got to work on a solution.
Wayne County, NYwaynepost.com

BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items. American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 6, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.
Newark, NY13 WHAM

Village of Newark holding forum on $10 million revitalization plans

(WHAM) - Village leaders in Newark are looking for people to give their input on what they should pursue for millions of dollars in Downtown Revitalization Initiative money. The village in Wayne County is seeking $10 million from New York state and wants to hear what citizens think the application should focus on.
Wayne County, NYwaynepost.com

Family Promise to hold chicken BBQ fundraiser

Family Promise of Wayne County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and their families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable housing, will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser on May 23. The grab-and-go dinners will be distributed in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley St., Lyons. Meals come...
Waterloo, NYFinger Lakes Times

Waterloo to get fiber-optic service — and free ice cream

WATERLOO — How about some ice cream with your fiber-optic service?. Three or four streets in the village yet to be identified will be candidates for fiber-optic lines to be installed on telephone poles by Upstate Fiber Network, an extension of the Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies in Phelps. And, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, UFN technicians will install the lines — with a twist. The company has partnered with Dars Delights Ice Cream to supply free ice cream.