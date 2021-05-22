1407 E 370 N

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThis is your opportunity to own today in Heber Valley's desirable Stone Creek community. Completed in Nov. 2020, this gorgeous home built by Salt City Builders offers style, livability, and elevated design. The open floor plan, expansive great room, elegant designer kitchen and covered Trex deck are perfect for family and for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features all Bertazzoni kitchen appliances, including a 6-burner range and steam oven, and has a spacious walk-in pantry. The large main-level master suite includes a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and a beautiful view of Mt. Timpanogos. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a loft and a large bonus room offer privacy and convenience. The upstairs laundry room could easily become an additional bathroom, if desired. Downstairs, the large walk-out basement with separate entrance is roughed in for two additional bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom, family room, half-bath, and a small kitchen, and has a large area for cold storage. A beautiful stone staircase and terraced yard have been added to the backyard. You will love the ample windows and light throughout this impeccable home, the thoughtful design touches, and the oversized 3-car garage with RV bay. Located next to Red Ledges, the private Stone Creek community has walking trails and is minutes from world-class skiing, 90 holes of golf and year-round beauty and recreation. Square footage is an estimate only. Buyer to verify all to buyer's satisfaction.**Open House** Saturday, May 22, 11 am to 2 pm.Seller will review offers after Tuesday, May 25 at 5 PM.

