A Macedon man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly headbutted a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy. Eric Gonzalez is accused of biting and striking another person during a domestic incident and taking their phone from them as they tried to call for help. After headbutting the deputy during his arrest, the 29-year old Gonzalez is also accused of physically obstructing himself from being placed in a patrol car. He also twice requested an ambulance to the scene, refusing treatment the first time.