A correction to a previous press release issued by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office regarding an arrest from the weekend:. 32-year old Amber Shove, of Rose, was arrested following a suspicious condition at the Dollar General in Marion last Saturday. It was reported that Shove was slumped over in a vehicle in front of the store. After Shove came to, she provided deputies with a false name. Deputies observed hypodermic needles and initiated a vehicle search. Shove was arrested Wednesday on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance along with possession of hypodermic instruments after her real identity was discovered.