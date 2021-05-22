Adorable Comics That Have Unexpected Takes On Everyday Situations

If you ever want to take a gander at just how ingenious and determined humankind is, look to the lengths we’ve gone in order to eat certain foods. For many, the example that first comes to mind is probably fugu (or blowfish) — a Japanese delicacy lauded around the world which has toxins that can literally kill you if not carefully, properly prepared. But that’s also an extreme example that isn’t all that common in daily life. Turns out, our dedication to making things edible can be seen even in your own cupboard. Olives, you see, are not to be consumed raw. There’s an old wives tale that raw olives, like fugu, are poisonous and could kill you if consumed. The truth, however, is a lot less dire: olives contain a chemical called oleuropein — which is actually widely used for its medicinal properties — that makes them extremely bitter and unpleasant to eat. Rather than avoiding this seemingly-disgusting fruit, however, humans figured out how to treat olives to make them delicious (to some). And the rest, so they say, is history. To pay homage both to human ingenuity and this unique stone fruit (yes, just like peaches, olives are actually a type of stone fruit), we’ve put together this olive drab-colored everyday carry loadout.