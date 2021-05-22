“Serenity of The Night”: The Superb Dreamy and Surreal Digital Artworks of Aron Visuals

Since the policy of Manifest Destiny, the Western United States still holds this mythical aura about it. So naturally, it’s photographed heavily. But there are still corners that can never be truly known. Ansel Adams photographed the peaks of Yosemite, yet so much is unexplored. Photographer Ingeborg Gerdes does the same, except her West has a human imprint – agricultural fields and sparsely populated towns, all conveying a sense of awe. In portraits, she portrays people as they are, wrinkled or exasperated or carefree and enjoying the hot summer sun. The late Gerdes’ work is now on display in solo retrospective, Out West, for the Center of Photographic Art, viewable until June 20. Tune in for a virtual opening at 4-5pm Saturday, May 15. 625-5181, photography.org.