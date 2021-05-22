Fisker Announces Partnership With Foxconn, To Produce New Low-Priced Electric Vehicle
On May 14, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced it has partnered with Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group — better known as Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple’s iPhones — to develop and manufacture Project PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution). According to Fisker, Project PEAR will be a new “breakthrough electric vehicle.” The PEAR will be Fisker’s second production model, after the Ocean SUV.thedeepdive.ca