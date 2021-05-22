newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

New Voter ID Rules Raise Concerns of Fraud, Ballot Rejection

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — When voters in Florida and Georgia want to vote by mail in next year’s races for governor, they will have to make sure they take one more step to ensure they receive a ballot: providing their identification. Just two states had ID requirements in 2020 for voters...

Montana StateNPR

New Law In Montana Limits Who Can Help Voters With Absentee Ballots

A new Montana law limits who can help someone submit their absentee ballot. Voting rights advocates are concerned because they say the law could disenfranchise residents who are already having trouble making their voices heard. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kevin Trevellyan reports. KEVIN TREVELLYAN, BYLINE: Renee LaPlant, an organizer with the...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Herald

Voter identification key to ballot security

In a recent Daily Herald editorial letter entitled "Beware impact voter suppression laws" the writer fails to identify the so called "suppression" aspects of the "Beware." Instead, she immediately resorts to partisan identitarian descriptors like "voter suppression acts," "undemocratic laws," republican dictatorship" and "Jim Crow." This doesn't help people understand what's at issue regarding the voting laws controversy.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WGAU

27 possible voter fraud cases in 3 million Wisconsin ballots

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin election officials identified just 27 potential cases of voter fraud out of 3.3 million ballots cast in the November presidential election and forwarded them to local district attorneys for possible prosecution, based on documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state's open records law.
ElectionsQuad-Cities Times

Column: Reject Democrats' election bill

Iowa has one of the best election systems in the country. We consistently rank among the top 10 states for voter registration and participation. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we set turnout records in 2020 for the June primary and November general election. Now, politicians in Washington, D.C., want to dictate to Iowa and every other state how to run elections.
Minnesota StateDL-Online

Commentary: The case for voter ID in Minnesota

A couple weeks ago, the Minnesota Senate approved a broadly popular bill that would require Minnesotans to present a valid form of photo identification for in-person, absentee, and mail-in voting. If signed into law, this bill would make Minnesota the 37th state to require some form of identification to vote.
Electionsvillages-news.com

Measure will strengthen voter ID

A free and secure election is a hallmark of our democratic republic. Casting our vote is a responsibility that we who are blessed to live in a free country must take seriously. The good news is that over the years Florida has taken steps to protect and secure a free and just election process.
Congress & Courtsmnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Utke: The Case for Voter ID

A couple weeks ago, the Senate approved a broadly popular bill that would require Minnesotans to present a valid form of photo identification for in-person, absentee, and mail-in voting. If signed into law, this bill would make Minnesota the 37th state to require some form of identification to vote. Voter...
Albany, NYPosted by
J.M. Lesinski

New York State Assembly Votes on Legislation Increasing Ballot Access for Voters

As voting rights continue to be a high priority issue across the United States, lawmakers in Albany, New York are acting on the matter swiftly and decisively. The New York State Assembly recently announced the passage of some crucial legislation to expand voter access to voting via absentee ballot in New York state by removing the previous constitutional barrier to absentee ballots designated “no excuse,” which would permit voters to be able to request absentee ballots online.
ElectionsPosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut House approves constitutional amendment for no-excuse absentee balloting as other states restrict voting; GOP concerned about voter fraud and photo identification

At a time when other states are restricting voting, Connecticut took a step in the opposite direction Tuesday night as lawmakers approved a landmark switch to no-excuse absentee ballots. Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives voted 104-44 on a bipartisan basis for a constitutional amendment to change the law and make it easier to obtain an absentee ballot. The spirited debate lasted ...
Missouri StateDaily Journal

Gerrymandering

Right now in the state of Missouri we have some 70 districts in which Democrats do not even run for office. The reason they don’t is because of “Gerrymandering” by the Republicans. The districts are carved out so that the Democrats can’t win. It is no surprise that the Republican base is also the most religious of our voters. They believe in claims that do not have any factual basis. The election was rigged, or the election was stolen. And then the boldest of these fairy tale believers can storm the Capitol in the name of “God.” If you show me a person who believes in “Noah” then I will show you a “Trumpster.” That’s why when they rearrange these district they include as many churches as they can. Churches that have members that vote for Republicans, even if it means voting against their own interests.
LawSFGate

Cannabis Is the Latest Battlefield in the Republican War on Democracy

Ken Newburger felt like he’d been blindsided. He knew a legal challenge had been mounted against the medical cannabis ballot initiative he’d worked on last year in Mississippi. He knew the state’s Supreme Court had taken up the case. But the argument against Initiative 65 was so nonsensical that Newburger had zero doubt the court would rule to uphold the measure. He was wrong: The court overturned it, and with it the will of the 74 percent of Mississippi voters who approved it last fall.
Pennsylvania Statemadison

Bills to restrict abortion rights advanced in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature began Tuesday to advance hot-button bills to restrict abortion rights and expand gun rights, although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. In the House Health Committee, Republicans passed two bills on a...