This Is How Different MCU Heroes Would’ve Been If Their Powers Were Comic Accurate

The MCU borrows heavily from its comic book source materials. But on several instances, the powers of our favorite MCU superheroes turn out to be vastly comic inaccurate. While the billionaire genius is already worshipped as a God in the MCU, there are so many aspects to his powers that are not comic accurate. For example, Tony Stark, after the Extremis upgrade, gained superhuman senses, speed, and strength. He even gained a healing factor that could regrow entire organs. His armor also has many abilities not shown in the movies. Did you know the Iron man armor has other sources of energy other than the arc reactor? It has hidden solar panels in the back and front and even a beta particle absorber that could literally absorb ambient energy from the surroundings, meaning the Iron Man armor would never run out of power.