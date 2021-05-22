Facts About DCEU Costumes From Behind The Scenes

The past few years have been particularly great for Harley Quinn fans, as the beloved DC Comics antihero has made her way to multiple movies, countless comics, and her own animated series. As Margot Robbie continues to bring Harley to life on the big screen, including in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, fans have been eager to see exactly how her live-action story will unfold in the long term. One of the most buzzed-about theories surrounding that has been the possible introduction of Poison Ivy, the best friend and love interest to Harley in the comics and other media. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Robbie assured fans that she's fighting to bring Poison Ivy into the DC Films universe, in part because she wants to see Harley and Ivy's romantic relationship unfold.