newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

My TechDecisions Podcast Episode 130: Ransomware and Protecting Critical Infrastructure

By Zachary Comeau
mytechdecisions.com
 5 days ago

James Carder, CSO at cybersecurity provider LogRhythm, joins the podcast to talk about recent ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure. On this episode of the My TechDecisions Podcast, we welcome on James Carder, chief security officer at cybersecurity provider LogRhythm, to talk about recent ransomware attacks, including the one against Colonial Pipeline that caused the pipeline operator to shut down its network and triggered a domino effect that led to increased gas prices.

mytechdecisions.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Ransomware#Critical Infrastructure#Mobile Devices#Security Systems#Network Security#Protecting Networks#Cso#Colonial Pipeline#Water Systems#Security Concepts#Attacks#Chief Security Officer#Link#Subscribe#Mp3 Length#Increased Gas Prices#Fuel#James Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Industrycampussafetymagazine.com

What The Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack Says About Infrastructure Security

The ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline that sent shockwaves throughout the U.S. economy and jacked up fuel prices across the country is a stark warning that ransomware and other cyberattacks continue to pose a significant threat our critical infrastructure. Cybercriminals were emboldened in 2020 as organizations were dealt an increased...
Public Safetywaterworld.com

Preventing Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

In light of recent news surrounding the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, many water and wastewater utilities are rethinking their approach to cybersecurity. For example, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority – the largest water and wastewater utility in New Mexico – has been working with Cisco to modernize and secure its digital footprint.
Public Safetyavast.com

Protect against ransomware attacks using Avast Cloud Backup

Having an effective backup and restore plan in place is the simplest solution against ransomware attacks. In mid-May 2021, the eastern part of the United States faced major gasoline shortages as a result of a ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline. This isn’t the first major ransomware attack to disrupt people’s...
Public SafetyKESQ

How to protect your information from ransomware attacks

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Last week’s ransomware attack on the U.S. Colonial Pipeline has drawn attention to the importance of good cybersecurity, prompting cybersecurity experts to encourage Canadian individuals and businesses to brush up on their cyber hygiene. Last Friday hackers used ransomware to get into the systems of...
Energy IndustryKITV.com

Critical infrastructure really is critical. The US must act now

What do businesses need to operate? Electricity, water and gasoline are near the top of the list, and recent infrastructure failings suggest the foundations of the US economy may be on shakier ground than thought. In February, extreme weather overwhelmed the electric grid in Texas, causing days of power and...
TechnologyDark Reading

Dragos & IronNet Partner on Critical Infrastructure Security

The IT and OT security providers will integrate solutions aimed at improving critical infrastructure security. IronNet Cybersecurity and Dragos are teaming up to offer an integrated IT/OT approach to cybersecurity and help organizations defend against attacks from nation-state adversaries. IronNet is focused on network detection and response (NDR) and real-time...
Public Safetygcaptain.com

Cyber Risk Management Advisory for Critical Infrastructure Worldwide

Press Release – ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company and a provider of industrial cybersecurity consulting, implementation and management services, is issuing an advisory following the recent Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. The event significantly impacted enterprise functions, critical infrastructure and industrial operations, forcing substantial parts of the pipeline to shut down for several days.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How Clean Ransomware Using Windows 10 Defender Protection

The definition is in the name itself that is “Ransom”. It is a type of malware used by an attacker to conceal the data of a user. Thereafter the attacker demands a handsome amount (extortion) to again give access to data to the user. This type of ransacking is not...
Public SafetyInfoworld

Ransomware threats: Protecting financial institutions' data

The financial services sector: The second largest source of data breaches. The stakes are incredibly when adequately protecting and securing your systems. This ranges from financial implications to causing irreparable harm to the company’s reputation with customers. Ransomware attacks have only worsened in this global pandemic, with new challenges like...
BusinessLumia UK

Powering critical infrastructure with Microsoft cloud technology

Last week, the government of France announced a trusted cloud doctrine that includes a cloud-first policy to enhance the protection and sovereignty of its critical infrastructure and public sector workloads. To support this important initiative, today, Orange and Capgemini announced they intend to establish a new company, “Bleu,” that will deliver a Microsoft-powered cloud and modern productivity solutions (Azure and Microsoft 365) for public sector and critical infrastructure organizations, with the support of the French state. Together with Capgemini and Orange, we’re humbled to support France in its efforts to realize benefits from the digital transformation of its most mission-critical national operations, foster the development of a local business ecosystem and emerge stronger in a post-pandemic future.
Behind Viral Videossecurityboulevard.com

CISO Stories Podcast: Five Critical Elements for Protecting the Right Assets

CISO Stories Podcast: Five Critical Elements for Protecting the Right Assets. We have limited investment dollars and therefore must ensure we are protecting the right assets. The practical side of determining “what” needs to be protected and “how” is a convoluted maze of academics, taxonomies, frameworks, and inconsistent approaches. Roland...
HealthZDNet

Ransomware: How the NHS learned the lessons of WannaCry to protect hospitals from attack

Four years ago, the UK's National Health Service suddenly found itself one of the most high profile victims of a global cyber attack. On 12 May 2017, WannaCry ransomware hit organisations around the world, but hospitals and GP surgeries throughout England and Scotland were particularly badly affected. A significant number of services were disrupted as malware encrypted computers used by NHS trusts, forcing thousands of appointments to be cancelled and ambulances to be rerouted.
Technologydelltechnologies.com

Multi Infrastructure Freedom for Data Protection and Cyber Recovery

New threats and new ransomware continue to shift and evolve, and it’s not just encryption anymore. The real-world consequences of a successful cyberattack have been clearly highlighted this week with the closure of one of the largest pipelines in the U.S. due to ransomware. This was a major incident, but organizations of all makes and sizes are becoming targets of opportunity. Will this stifle the development of more agile and user-centric solutions?
Public Safetykaspersky.com

Transatlantic Cable podcast, episode 202

Welcome to episode 202 of the Kaspersky Transatlantic Cable podcast. While much of the cyberworld will be juggling sales pitches and panels at RSA, we’re focusing on stories that will have more of an immediate impact on your security needs. We open the episode discussing the latest with DarkSide. Are...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

SpaceX Signs Deal With Google Cloud For Satellite Broadband

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced Thursday that Google would team up with its Starlink satellite internet service to deliver cloud computing services to business customers. Under the partnership, SpaceX will place its Starlink ground stations within Google data center properties, which can help the service support businesses requiring cloud-based applications. Starlink...