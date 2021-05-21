My TechDecisions Podcast Episode 130: Ransomware and Protecting Critical Infrastructure
James Carder, CSO at cybersecurity provider LogRhythm, joins the podcast to talk about recent ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure. On this episode of the My TechDecisions Podcast, we welcome on James Carder, chief security officer at cybersecurity provider LogRhythm, to talk about recent ransomware attacks, including the one against Colonial Pipeline that caused the pipeline operator to shut down its network and triggered a domino effect that led to increased gas prices.mytechdecisions.com