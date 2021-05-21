My TechDecisions Podcast Episode 130: Ransomware and Protecting Critical Infrastructure

Last week, the government of France announced a trusted cloud doctrine that includes a cloud-first policy to enhance the protection and sovereignty of its critical infrastructure and public sector workloads. To support this important initiative, today, Orange and Capgemini announced they intend to establish a new company, “Bleu,” that will deliver a Microsoft-powered cloud and modern productivity solutions (Azure and Microsoft 365) for public sector and critical infrastructure organizations, with the support of the French state. Together with Capgemini and Orange, we’re humbled to support France in its efforts to realize benefits from the digital transformation of its most mission-critical national operations, foster the development of a local business ecosystem and emerge stronger in a post-pandemic future.