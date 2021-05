This used to be a typical Saturday for Ashley and Keith Ganci: Get Nash, 7, into his baseball jersey and cleats. Dress 4-year-old Ruby in her leotard and tutu. Strap 2-year-old Willow into her car seat and pack the family Tahoe with baseball bats, water bottles, coolers, and orange slices. Beeline to the baseball field to deposit not only Nash but also assistant coach Keith. Watch; play; coach; cheer. Exchange high fives and see-you-next-weeks; reload the car. Then, ballet class, soccer practice, or BounceU for a classmate’s birthday party. After all that, point the car toward their home in Myers Park and pray for nothing but green lights to make it to their neighborhood cookout.