Monday afternoon in Rosemont, the Leyden Eagles girls softball team had their hands full against the Willowbrook Warriors. Falling behind 1-0 after a half-inning, the home side spent much of the afternoon just simply saying “no” to the visitors. Leyden was not interested in losing their softball game. So much so that the home side would come out on top 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.