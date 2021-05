Phoenix Suns still in the hunt for West’s one seed. Some of the most memorable moments in recent NBA playoff history have been between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. The Suns and Spurs will both be taking part in the postseason this year but are on different ends of the Western Conference standings. In this game, the Suns will look to continue their fight for the top seed in the West, while the Spurs look to keep themselves in a good place heading into the play-in tournament.