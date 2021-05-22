newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: May 22

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.

pittsburghsportsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Morgantown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psn#Psn Daily Notebook#National Trial Lawyers#Oakland Catholic 2023#Atwash22#Wr#Mr Walker#Athlete Xavier Townsend#Tampa#North Florida#Highlights#Real Talk#Today#Catholic#Checkout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: May 11

Update (10:45 AM)- **2023 athlete Austin Watt from Delaware, Ohio receives an invitation to attend a West Virginia prospects camp this summer. Watt doesn’t currently hold an offer from West Virginia. Update (8:30 AM)- **Freshman offensive lineman Jordan Seaton from St. John’s College High School picks up an offer from...