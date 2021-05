The Chicago Bears are never short on surprises come draft week. GM Ryan Pace has established his reputation at this point. He is never a man to sit idle. When he senses a player that he deems could be special? He’s going to move up to get them. In the 1st round, he handed three extra picks over to New York to go from #20 to #11 for Justin Fields. Then he hatched another surprise by jumping from #52 to #39 for Teven Jenkins.