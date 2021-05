Hello, Warren Murray here, and thanks as always for lending your attention. France has increased pressure on the US to publicly call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict after a UN security council meeting ended without a joint statement. Sporadic bombardment of Gaza city has continued overnight, with residents kept awake as Israeli jets flew low overhead in the wake of fresh rocket fire, AFP journalists in the strip said. France is pushing a draft resolution coordinated with Egypt and Jordan intended to focus on basic points such as a cessation of violence and humanitarian relief. The US would have to use its veto power to block the resolution, something the Biden administration will be reluctant to do. Beijing’s ambassador to the UN told reporters his team had heard the French ceasefire proposal and that China was “supportive”.