Marvel Avengers: Black Widow-special Red Room Takeover event goes live – Times of India

By gmnewshub
gmnewshub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Widow-special Red Room Takeover event in Marvel Avengers is live and will run till May 31. The limited-time event was announced in March and is now available on all platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.The Red Room Takeover is the build up to how the previous two weeks in the game have shaped up for players, with them sleuthing the Rooskaya Protocols out. The Rooskaya Protocols is a program that has infiltrated AIM Synthoids.

gmnewshub.com
