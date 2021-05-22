Marvel Avengers: Black Widow-special Red Room Takeover event goes live – Times of India

After you finally reach level 50 on any of your heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, you can now upgrade them even further through the game’s Champion System. As with all of the progression systems in Marvel’s Avengers, each hero character will have their own Champion Skill tree and Champion Levels for you to manage. By earning Champion XP, you can raise your Champion Level and earn Champion Skill Points. There are four different categories of Champion Skills to upgrade and work through, each with three different boosts, and each of those boosts will have five different tiers.